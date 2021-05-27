newsbreak-logo
Grandview's Lauren Betts named Gatorade girls basketball player of the year

By Dan Mohrmann
chsaanow.com
Cover picture for the articleGrandview's Lauren Betts has been a standout girls basketball player for the last three seasons, so it's no surprise that awards are going to fall into her possession. Betts was named the Colorado girls basketball player of the year by Gatorade on Thursday. She is the second Grandview player in the last five years to receive the honor. Michaela Onyenwere was named the player of the year in 2017, just before she embarked on a successful collegiate career at UCLA.

