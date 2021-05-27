Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book conveys thrill of search for Forrest Fenn's hidden treasure

By BRETT FRENCH
Independent Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigging up outhouses because Forrest Fenn’s treasure poem included a hint about the “house of Brown” may be one of the most unusual solves author Daniel Barbarisi uncovered while researching his new book. “The logic leaps are perhaps a little farther afield than one might think would be useful,” said...

helenair.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Search#Treasure Hunting#National Treasure#Movies#History#The Wall Street Journal#Gps#Crimes Crimes#Yellowstone National Park#Billings Gazette#Indiana Jones#Fenn Hunters#Treasure Island#Sympathy Fenn#Treasure Hunters#Book#Clues#Obsession#Quest#Historic Graves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Late Eccentric Art Dealer Forrest Fenn's Treasure Hunt Ends After A Decade

Eleven years ago, a now-deceased millionaire hid a treasure somewhere in the mountains out west and published a riddle that would help hunters find it. The chase spawned partnerships, even marriages, but also inspired hunters to dig up cemeteries, attempt burglary. This even led to five deaths. Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi of our daily economics podcast, The Indicator, has more.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Treasuring Fenn's legacy

In his 90 years, Forrest Fenn was many things to many people. Art dealer. Author. Fighter pilot. Historian. Turns out, he also was in the business of dreams. Nearly a year after Fenn's treasure was discovered, it’s clear the fantasies of finding fortune and/or fame have not subsided for the thousands of people who remain fixated on the mystery and the man.
Musicthefocus.news

Who is Forrest Fenn? Treasure Hunt founder's art career explored

Who is Forrest Fenn? After a decade-long treasure hunt came to its conclusion, you might have questions about Forrest Fenn, the man behind the hunt. Let’s take a look at Forrest Fenn’s life and career. Who is Forrest Fenn?. Forrest Fenn was an art dealer who was claiming to have...
Books & Literaturetufts.edu

A Deadly Hunt for Hidden Treasure

As Dan Barbarisi, A01, reached the crest of a hill in Yellowstone National Park in 2018, his heart started to race. “A stream the color of fire ran from the forest to our right, just past Restless Geyser, down into the Firehole,” he recalls in his new book, Chasing the Thrill: Obsession, Death, and Glory in America's Most Extraordinary Treasure Hunt, which came out May 18.
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

They all think they’re Indiana Jones in ‘Chasing the Thrill,’ a tale of a real-life treasure hunt

One of the more memorable TV shows of my childhood was “The Millionaire.” In each episode, a fictional character received a million bucks, tax free, out of the blue. The drama, which ran from 1955 to 1960, centered on what the lucky stiff did with that windfall and how it changed his or her life. The donor, John Beresford Tipton — the best name for a plutocrat since Scrooge McDuck — withheld his identity from the recipient; the gift was supposed to be an anonymous rain of wealth, not an ego trip for the philanthropist.
Books & Literaturegearjunkie.com

How the Fenn Treasure Was Found: Author Chronicles Truth Behind Storied Hunt

Journalist and amateur treasure seeker Daniel Barbarisi tells us what he learned from the search for Forrest Fenn’s treasure and what it was like to hold it in his hands. For a little more than a decade, hundreds of thousands of people searched for a box of gold, jewelry, and rare coins hidden by the eccentric art dealer Forrest Fenn. In 2020, Fenn simply announced that the treasure had been found yet gave no details about its location or its finder.
Books & LiteratureSmithonian

African Europeans, Jewish Commandos of WWII and Other New Books to Read

Sweeping in scope and ambition, historian Olivette Otele’s newest book is one of the first comprehensive chronicles of African people’s presence on the European continent. Beginning in Roman-occupied Gaul, where the Egyptian-born Saint Maurice was reportedly executed for refusing to worship Jupiter prior to a battle, African Europeans traces its subjects’ stories across the millennia, from the 3rd century to the 21st. Along the way, Otele highlights famous and lesser-known individuals alike, balancing profiles of specific figures with a broader examination of how conceptions of race have changed over time.
GoldPosted by
CBS News

Sneak peek The Fenn Treasure

Millionaire Forrest Fenn hid a gold-filled chest somewhere in the Rockies and wrote a poem with cryptic clues. Tens of thousands searched for it and five people died trying. A story of obsession. "CBS This Morning" co- host Tony Dokoupil reports in an all-new "48 Hours" airing Saturday, May 22 at 10/9c on CBS.
Books & Literatureketr.org

'Hidden History Of East Texas' Revealed In Midkiff's Book

Sharon Feldt of Sulphur Springs, our books commentator, enjoys "The Hidden History of East Texas" by Yantis citizen Tex Midkiff, a collection of short essays on little-known stories of the region. Midkiff has had a long career as a Pinkerton detective. Points of Interest, Episode 04: Student's Political Radar. By...
RestaurantsOnlyInYourState

There’s A Hidden Speakeasy In This Tiny Montana Mountain Town

No matter which route you take to Glacier National Park, you’ll pass through a few charming small towns. What you won’t find is a lot of fine dining options or trendy bars or even many amenities in general. However, if you pass through Coram (population: 434) you might be surprised. This tiny town has just opened up a cozy, little speakeasy.
Hobbiescoinupdate.com

Hidden treasures: A long time coming, but worth the wait

Working a metal detector in the sun can be pleasant, hot, and especially frustrating. I imagine that is why I know so many people who prefer to detect at the beaches. If it is hot, just step into the water and cool off for a while. However, that has never been my way. I guess that I always go “against the tide” and much prefer to work schoolyards and parks when I detect. Sure, I will never come home with all of the gold that water hunters find, but I do find more than my share of old coins and silver. But this is not the story of old coins and silver coins, but rather the ground hunter’s unusual treasure. Whenever I search a schoolyard I run my XLT in the beach mode. Yes, I know, that mode is for when you are working in soft sand and are easily able to “dig everything” as the saying goes. However, when you are hunting for very old coins you want to gain that small edge that will possibly reveal a coin that hasn’t see the light of day for a century or so. Imagine, the last time that the coin that you are holding may have been when a soldier kissed his lady goodby and then went off to fight in the Battle of Gettysburg! Or that Colonial-era coin may have been held by one of George Washington’s soldiers. That is why I hunt for old coins, and I need that little bit of additional edge in order to find that two-cent piece that may hit as a bottle cap, or that Flying Eagle cent that will hit as a zinc cent or possibly lower. These coins are too easily discriminated out and are commonly still out there, disguised to the average detectorist’s machine as junk readings.
Books & LiteratureGrand Forks Herald

Book details search for justice in North Dakota's Indian Country

In 2012, Kristopher Clarke dropped off his company credit card with his bosses at Blackstone, a white-owned trucking firm operating from a tribal chairman's property within the Bakken Oil Fields of North Dakota, then disappeared. His personal vehicle was found abandoned months later. Lissa Yellow Bird, who knew her way...
Animalsarcamax.com

Green drake mayflies are among PA's hidden natural treasures

There’s another emerging insect that’s raising the hackles of Pennsylvania outdoors lovers. And to see them, you don’t have to wait 17 years. Joe Henry will tell you all about his passion for fly fishing during the spring green drake hatch. He’ll describe the sensation of standing in the center of a dense swarm, and explain how his hand-tied patterns represent the big bugs that hatch shortly before dusk in the last week of May on his favorite stream.
LifestylePosted by
TexasHighways

Editor’s Note: Treasure Island

While many beach towns across the country can become indistinguishable in our minds, there’s no place quite like Galveston. That’s due partly to the city’s deep history—its first-known human visitors were the Karankawas, who hunted and fished on the island. It’s also the presumed location of the 1528 shipwreck of the state’s first historian, Ávar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca. Galvestonians’ indefatigable spirit is equally compelling. Their resilience saw the port city through the devastation of the 1900 hurricane following its glory days in the late 1800s, and countless booms and busts over the ensuing century. In our cover story, contributing writer John Nova Lomax paints a definitive portrait of the town while illuminating its current renaissance.
Lifestylebendsource.com

For the Thrill of it

Kids who love to charge hard will be excited to know that Mt. Bachelor transforms from ski resort to mountain bike mecca come June 12, which is their expected opening date. With extended hours this year, from 10am until 7pm, the mountain bike park offers entry-level and intermediate riders ample areas to refine new downhill skills. In addition, more technical trails off of Pine Marten allow experienced riders to take it to the next level. Families may consider the All-Mountain Bike Park Pass, which offers unlimited lift access all season until October 3 for $139 for riders 12 and under (if purchased before June 30). As an added perk, passholders are eligible to receive two complimentary days at a few other bike park resorts, including Grand Targhee, Timberline, Schweitzer and White Fish for those wanting to take it on the road this summer.