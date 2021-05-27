Book conveys thrill of search for Forrest Fenn's hidden treasure

Working a metal detector in the sun can be pleasant, hot, and especially frustrating. I imagine that is why I know so many people who prefer to detect at the beaches. If it is hot, just step into the water and cool off for a while. However, that has never been my way. I guess that I always go “against the tide” and much prefer to work schoolyards and parks when I detect. Sure, I will never come home with all of the gold that water hunters find, but I do find more than my share of old coins and silver. But this is not the story of old coins and silver coins, but rather the ground hunter’s unusual treasure. Whenever I search a schoolyard I run my XLT in the beach mode. Yes, I know, that mode is for when you are working in soft sand and are easily able to “dig everything” as the saying goes. However, when you are hunting for very old coins you want to gain that small edge that will possibly reveal a coin that hasn’t see the light of day for a century or so. Imagine, the last time that the coin that you are holding may have been when a soldier kissed his lady goodby and then went off to fight in the Battle of Gettysburg! Or that Colonial-era coin may have been held by one of George Washington’s soldiers. That is why I hunt for old coins, and I need that little bit of additional edge in order to find that two-cent piece that may hit as a bottle cap, or that Flying Eagle cent that will hit as a zinc cent or possibly lower. These coins are too easily discriminated out and are commonly still out there, disguised to the average detectorist’s machine as junk readings.