The Rev. Donald L. Olson, Jr., 73, of Aurora, IN, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Fort Thomas, KY, on May 23, 2021. Don was born on August 10, 1947, in Bremerton, WA, the son of Donald Olson, Sr., and Cleola (Haunschild) Olson. He was baptized into the Christian faith on August 24, 1947, and reaffirmed his baptismal vow at the time of his confirmation on April 10, 1960. He and his parents lived briefly in San Francisco, CA and Philadelphia, PA, before settling in Corpus Christi, TX to be near the Naval Air Station. Don attended several schools in Corpus before heading to Austin, TX to attend high school at Concordia High School at age 16. After high school he continued his education at Concordia Junior College, Austin, TX; Concordia Senior College, Fort Wayne, IN; Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, MO, in preparation for ordination into the Holy Ministry of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. He was ordained on June 10, 1973 at his home church, Trinity, Corpus Christi, TX.