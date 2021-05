Baton Rouge, La. – LSU golfer Garrett Barber was named to the All-SEC Second Team on Friday morning the conference office announced. Barber leads LSU in scoring this year with a career best average of 71.19 strokes per round. He’s got two top 10 finishes on the season to his name, a solo seventh at the Vanderbilt Legends Intercollegiate in October and a tie for eighth at the Tiger Invitational in March. His current season average of strokes per round (71.19) ranks as the fourth lowest single season total in school history. Barber most recently finished tied for 12th at the SEC Championship with a three round total of 3-over 213.