Batesville, IN — The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce is making plans for its Annual Meeting on June 8 at Liberty Park Pavilion from 5 until 8 pm. The theme is “Together We Thrive – Taking Care of Business.” The chamber presents awards each year to people and organizations at the event. This year’s Distinguished Service Award winner is Ripley County Community Foundation Executive Director Amy Streator; the Volunteer of the Year is an organization: the Batesville Area Resource Center; the Educator of the Year is Oldenburg Academy Assistant Principal Jonathan Maple, and the Organization of the year is Margaret Mary Health. Visitwww.batesvillein.us or call 812-934-3101 for more details.