Thybulle Joins Legendary Company After Game 2 Performance vs. Wizards

We have run out of words to describe how good Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle is on defense. The second-year defensive specialist continues to amaze with his ability to create havoc for opposing teams.

Doc Rivers has referred to Thybulle as a relief pitcher all season. Having an elite-level defender like him off the bench is a luxury very few teams in history have had.

Despite playing limited minutes, Thybulle always leaves his mark on defense. His performance in game two is a prime example of that. In just under 20 minutes on the floor, the second-year defensive specialist managed to come up with four steals and block five shots.

It could take players multiple games to rack up those numbers, and Thybulle did it one game while playing role player minutes. His performance on Wednesday shows why here is deserving of a first-team All-defense selection this season.

This defensive masterclass from Thybulle has etched his name in the history books. He is now just the eighth player in history to record four steals and five blocks in a playoff game since 1983.

Of all the players on that shortlist, Thybulle is the only player to have done it off the bench.

Some of the names Thybulle has put himself with include Hakeem Olajuwon, Kevin Garnett, Ben Wallace, and Kawhi Leonard. There is also a common theme on this list, five of the eight players have won at least one Defensive Player of the Year award.

Thybulle has the chance to become a generational defender when he hits the prime years of his career. In just his second season, he is already recognized as one of the top perimeter defenders in the entire league.

His ability to completely flip a game with his defense makes him one of the biggest X-factors for the Sixers in this playoff run.

