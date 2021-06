Above: Jeff Koons, Balloon Dog (Magenta) With vaccinated Americans now able to travel to Europe for the first time in nearly sixteen months, the thrill of reading about an exhibition in Munich, Madrid or Amsterdam and quickly planning a weekend trip to catch it is happily once again a part of our cultural agenda. And of course, the return of the vital exchange of travelers between America and the Continent should soon begin to correct the considerable economic damage done to the hospitality/tourism industry over the course of the coronavirus crisis – which climb back will likely be a long one.