Roger Daltrey will hit the road with members of the Who's touring band this fall for his Live and Kicking U.S. solo tour. "Roger Daltrey is delighted to announce that he and members of the Who touring band will be on the road late summer 2021, performing some Who hits, a few rarities and some solo hits," a note on the Who's website reads. "So far, three dates have been announced with several more to follow."