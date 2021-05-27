WTW launches risk community for rotor wing sector
Willis Towers Watson has launched Heliclass, a bespoke risk community for rotor wing operators that will provide data, analytics and expertise to clients. The Heliclass community will focus on risk issues affecting the sector, as well as strategies on how to manage these risks. These aim to provide rotor wing operators with data and insights to help mitigate risks and support a proactive response to development and emerging risks.www.insurancebusinessmag.com