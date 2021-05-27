ABM tech is on fire, but don’t get burned

An attractive and intuitive website is a must for every contractor’s business. And, so is a solid understanding of the metrics behind homepage. Once the website is up and running, contractors need to develop an understanding of web traffic, how to read performance metrics, how to know where their leads come from and what factors drives their engagement. It is also important to understand reasons why a website might begin to lose traffic, leads and engagement. Knowing the figures associated with web traffic and what they mean can help create solid decision-making that will lead to more leads.