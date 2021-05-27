ABM tech is on fire, but don’t get burned
It’s an understatement to say that the martech landscape is crowded. In fact, the most recent martech LUMAscape acknowledges over 8,000 solutions and a few thousand may classify themselves as ABM technology players. Why so much hype on ABM? Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic accelerating a migration to a digital-first approach, many Sales and Marketing teams turned to “flipping the funnel” and focusing on their target accounts as the path to higher conversions rates and closed sales. But it has its limitations in both its scope and its technology.searchengineland.com