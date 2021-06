The plant growth world is a fascinating place. If you are a starter when it comes to growing plant procedures, something like "deep water culture" might sound like something you read or hear in most science-fiction movies and books. Deep water culture or DWC, is one of the rising methods in alternative plant cultivation. Better forget about soil, for water reigns supreme with DWC. The process is an interesting endeavor. And we'll get into it for today's piece. In addition, numerous online blogs and articles are available if you wish to learn about DWC. Let's get going, shall we?