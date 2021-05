Often the most impactful changes come from rethinking our processes. Have you ever heard anyone saying: “Our data is great, we’ve never had any data quality issues"? Ensuring data quality is hard. The magnitude of the problem makes us believe that we need some really big actions to make any improvements. But the reality shows, often the simplest and most intuitive solutions can be incredibly impactful. In this article, we’ll look at one idea to improve the process around data quality, and make it more rewarding and actionable.