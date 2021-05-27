Cancel
Sunman, IN

Russell J. Sparkman, age 68 – Sunman

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell J. Sparkman, of Sunman, was born on August 14, 1952, in Pierceville, IN, a son to Otis and Elda Johnson Sparkman. Russell attended Little Memory Old Regular Baptist Church. In his spare time, Russell loved going fishing, watching western movies, reading books, going to church, and most of all; he loved visiting with family and friends. On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the age of 68, Russell passed away peacefully at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

wrbiradio.com
