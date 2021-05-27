Cancel
Washington, DC

Howard University and WISER Awarded $1.9 Million Grant from the Peterson Foundation to Support Increased Diversity in the Field of Economics

 8 days ago

The AEASTP is designed to prepare Black and other underrepresented minority students for graduate programs in economics. Howard and WISER will collaborate to offer an enhanced AEASTP that provides full-time academic coursework, experiential learning, supportive mentoring relationships, and networking opportunities. The partnership will strengthen the program’s ability to recruit women of color, who are the most underrepresented in the economics profession.

