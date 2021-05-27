newsbreak-logo
Creative Photo Editing: How a Funky Style Emerged from Lockdown

By Mel Rey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to COVID-19, I was fully booked for 2020 and knew that my business model was working. I was all caught up in photographing what I knew, and I felt comfortable with my editing style—clean and vibrant. I loved my job, but it always felt like something was missing. A couple of years ago, I had started what I called the "Around the Block" series, which was inspired by walks with my daughter where she'd point out the most seemingly ordinary things and find magic in them. What if I did a shoot using different models around the block to show how there is magic just outside our front doors, without having to travel to exquisite destinations? I would then do some creative photo editing to make the photos look vintage and funky. This led to a whole new realm of excitement in my photography, and it inspired me more than ever to be creative.

