This Flower Smells Like Dead Insects to Attract Specific Pollinators

Within the southern Appalachians, we have an amazing diversity of flora and fauna. This includes insects. Although often overlooked, or only paid attention to when a fly is buzzing in the kitchen, or a mosquito is on your arm, insects serve a very long list of critical roles. They are pollinators, and the food source for many birds, fish reptiles, amphibians, and mammals. They are decomposers that eat leaves and other decaying matter, and there are even insects that prey on the pests that damage crops. Some insects are filter feeders that help clean the water. From butterflies, ants, honey bees, June beetles, dragonflies, stick bugs, to many, many more, insects form the largest and most diverse group of organisms on Earth with over 1 million species (and likely many more yet to be discovered)!