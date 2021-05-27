Cancel
The merits of James Bond: Why Ian Fleming’s legacy matters in 2021

Milford Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article$7 billion grossed at the global box office. Over 100 million books sold. Born 113 years ago this Friday, Ian Fleming changed the world. James Bond’s creator was not solely responsible for the popularity of the Bond franchise—consumed by at least 20% of the world’s population — but the phrases “Bond villain” and “Bond girl” would not be common parlance without him. Fleming left us with a character who can be celebrated and criticized — not unlike himself.

Moviesflickeringmyth.com

James Bond 007 will return in theaters following Amazon’s MGM purchase, says Bond producers

With the news Amazon has agreed to purchase MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, including the entire James Bond 007 franchise, it has left many wondering if James Bond’s next adventure No Time to Die and future films will be released exclusively on Amazon’s streaming service. Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were quick to dispel any such notion however, promising James Bond will always be a theatrical event.
MoviesTVOvermind

Which Actor Played the Best M in The James Bond Movies?

First, we have to go over who’s played the role of M in the James Bond movies, and then it becomes easier to determine, in our opinion anyway, who was the best at it. From Bernard Lee to Robert Brown to Dame Judie Dench to Ralph Fiennes, M has been a constant in James Bond’s life that has been more or less in charge of the super-spy and thus has had the unenviable position of reigning him in from time to time. To say that any single person is better than the other is kind of difficult mainly because only two of them really had the chance to oversee MI6 in the same time period, since Lee and Brown came from an earlier time and as such, Bond’s behavior, while not always looked upon kindly, was often looked past as many people would likely agree. There’s no doubt of who Bond is and who the character has always been since he can be a gentleman but he’s usually a martini-drinking ladies man that does things his own way as long as he can get away with it and doesn’t appreciate being bound up by rules a lot of the time. While Lee and Brown took their roles as M seriously enough to turn in a decent performance and make it clear that they were in charge, Dench managed to do something that the first two didn’t, or wouldn’t according to the script. She collared Bond in a manner that he didn’t fully appreciate but in a way that he really needed according to many people since his apparent misogyny was becoming a bit of a problem for some and his overall persona was seen to be a little troubling. In other words, people no longer appreciated what they saw as toxic masculinity and were glad to see someone calm Bond down occasionally.
Movieswxxinews.org

Geva Theatre presents the real, and stolen, James Bond

Diplomat. Soldier. Polo player. Treasure hunter. Race-car driver. Jet-setting international playboy. The FBI suspected he was an assassin working for the Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo. But you know him as the real-life inspiration for James Bond. “It’s kind of astonishing that one person can be in so many places at...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

James Bond star Mads Mikkelsen teases Indiana Jones 5 story

James Bond, Star Wars, Marvel, Fantastic Beasts and Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen will soon be adding another iconic franchise to his roster with Indiana Jones 5. While we don't know anything yet about his character in the upcoming Indy sequel, the actor revealed that he has read the script, calling it "everything" he wanted.
Wallpaper*

Modernist posters reimagine the architecture of James Bond

While architecture may not be the first thing that springs to mind when we think of James Bond, the film’s locations are not only often crucial to the plot but also look pretty cool. Now, the most iconic sets from the films have been celebrated by artist Leonie Wharton, who has been commissioned by home service tool HomeAdvisor to bring the beautiful buildings to life. The minimalist posters are nicely timed to whet our appetite in advance of No Time To Die’s delayed 2021 release date. Enjoy our favourites from this modernist exploration of Bond’s back catalogue.
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Fraser T Smith tips Stormzy for James Bond theme

Producers to the stars Fraser T Smith believes a rap star should record the next James Bond theme and he's tipped Stormzy for the job. Fraser T Smith has tipped Stormzy to record the next James Bond theme. The studio wizard produced the Grime megastar's acclaimed 2017 album 'Gang Signs...
Monroe County, FLkeysweekly.com

TOP 10 WORST CHOICES FOR THE NEXT JAMES BOND

Earlier this week it was reported that Jeff Bezos and Amazon are “primed” (get it?) to buy MGM Studios for a measly $8.45 billion, which comes with the rights to the iconic James Bond movie franchise. If you’re like most living humans with a pulse, you have a favorite Bond actor — Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and most recently Daniel Craig, who will star in his last installment this October.
CelebritiesTelegraph

The real reason James Bond wears an Omega watch - the link goes further than you'd expect

If James Bond ever was a real agent on Her Majesty's secret service, it's fair to say, his cover's been blown. Every aspect of the world's most famous spy has been scrutinised, from his Aston Martin to his swimming trunks. And, like clockwork, with every new Bond film, watch aficionados squint at his wrist to see which horological creation Agent 007 is sporting now. Since 1995, our hero has been loyal to one brand: Omega. The forthcoming No Time To Die follows suit, with a new burly diving watch, the Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition, keeping time.
TV ShowsT3.com

Is James Bond coming to Amazon?

The Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) Studios has been purchased by Amazon, giving them access to a huge library of films and TV shows, including the James Bond franchise. This could be a huge win for the company in the battle against other streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+. The deal,...
Esquire

What Amazon's Purchase of MGM Means for James Bond

Say goodbye to the studio era and hello to the streaming conglomerate era. In a blockbuster business deal, Amazon has purchased Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), the storied Hollywood studio that gave us iconic tentpoles of cinematic history like Gone With the Wind, Doctor Zhivago, and The Wizard of Oz, among many others. MGM owns countless desirable franchises, like Rocky and Legally Blonde, but the jewel in the studio’s crown is undoubtedly the marquee James Bond franchise, a massively profitable and fiercely guarded piece of intellectual property. But just what does this $8.45 billion deal mean for the future of Bond? It’s too early to say, but one thing’s for sure: don’t expect a sudden glut of Bond movies.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

James Bond Producers Say The Franchise Will Stay In Theaters

Amazon acquired more than 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows when the company completed its takeover of MGM, shelling out over $8 billion in the process, but the major talking point so far has been the future of the James Bond franchise. Thanks to pre-existing contracts, No Time to Die...
TechRadar

Amazon has bought James Bond studio MGM

Amazon has confirmed its acquisition of MGM – the parent company of the James Bond series – for a fee thought to be in the region of $8.45 billion. The studio, which has a long and storied history in the world of cinema, also owns franchises including the Rocky movies.
CinemaBlend

Daniel Craig's Casino Royale Saved A Very Important James Bond Cornerstone Until The End And That Was Pivotal

With almost 60 years of history in the world of James Bond cinematic adaptations, you could practically drop a martini glass on any date and find something to celebrate. But some days more than others warrant the raising of a drink to celebrate, and June 1 is one of those dates to mark down. The reason for this commemoration is the fact that on this day, during Casino Royale’s production in 2006, Daniel Craig finally got to engage with a very important franchise cornerstone. For the first time, he got to say the words, “Bond, James Bond.”