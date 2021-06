When I decided to become a journalist, I never thought I would be writing about gruesome rapes and murders. But in whatever little experience I have gathered, I realised that it’s these crime stories that really make a difference. Normally, I would start by telling you’ll how cases of violence against women are through the roof. But you’ll know that already and it’s not what today’s story is about. Today, we are going to talk about how sometimes women aren’t the prey, they’re the predators. You see, recently in Mumbai a woman, along with her lover, murdered her husband and buried him in her room. It’s a heinous and disturbing crime.