Scotto’s Latest: Oubre, Bazemore, Wiseman, Ball, Spurs

Kelly Oubre's contributions to the Warriors' rotation have been sorely missed, as Warriors coach Steve Kerr explained Friday. "The fact is, Kelly is one of our most athletic players, he's got great size on the wing, he can play multiple spots, so we miss all of that, there's no question," Kerr said on 95.7 The Game. "His injury has been really unfortunate for him obviously, and for us. But it's just part of the deal, so you just absorb it and you keep going and the good thing is, we've had guys really step up between Juan and Mychal Mulder playing well, Kent Bazemore in the starting lineup has been excellent, brings a great competitive spirit and ball pressure defensively, so we're getting really good contributions from guys, but we definitely miss Kelly."