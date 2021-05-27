Cancel
Clay County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Effingham, Jasper by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Effingham; Jasper The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Jasper County in southeastern Illinois Clay County in south central Illinois Southeastern Effingham County in south central Illinois * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 306 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Edgewood to near Omega, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Iola around 315 PM CDT. Xenia around 325 PM CDT. Louisville and Bible Grove around 340 PM CDT. Ingraham around 355 PM CDT. Clay City and Sailor Springs around 400 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Wendelin, Newton Lake, Hord, Mason, Oskaloosa and Latona. This includes Interstate 57 between mile markers 142 and 147. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

