Civmec reports 9M21 earnings of A$24.0 mil on stronger revenue

By Felicia Tan
theedgesingapore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCivmec Limited has reported earnings of A$8.9 million for the 3QFY2021 ended March, 121.9% higher than earnings of $4 million in the year before. Earnings for the 9MFY2021 stood at A$24.0 million, 99.1% higher than earnings of A$12 million. In its business update for the 3QFY2021, the group saw sales...

www.theedgesingapore.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Profit#Strong Earnings#Ebitda#Gross Revenue#Per Share Earnings#Civmec Limited#Npat#Wedgefield#Capital Section Kennedy#Nav#Bhp#Net Profit#Solid Returns#Infrastructure Spending#Rio Tinto#Pilbara#March#Tax#Perth#Gladstone
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Yext Jumps After Stronger-Than-Expected Quarterly Report

Shares of Yext (YEXT) - Get Report jumped Friday following the business-database-search provider's stronger-than-expected quarterly report. For the first quarter ended April 30 the New York company narrowed its net loss to 14 cents a share from 25 cents in the year-earlier quarter. On an adjusted basis the loss narrowed...