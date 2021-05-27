Civmec reports 9M21 earnings of A$24.0 mil on stronger revenue

Titan Machinery, a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2021. David Meyer, Titan Machinery's chairman and chief executive officer, stated, "The fiscal first quarter exceeded our expectations on all fronts with impressive operating leverage that showcases the earnings power of our efficient dealership network. On a consolidated basis, we drove a 26% increase in equipment sales and a 10% increase in our combined parts and service business during the quarter compared to the prior year. At the segment-level, we are very happy with our Agriculture segment, which generated pre-tax income growth of 82%. We are also pleased with the continued progress we are making in our Construction segment, which generated solid top-line growth and drove another quarter of positive pre-tax income and builds upon the momentum from its profitable fiscal 2021 performance. Our International segment experienced a resurgence during the quarter with strong equipment demand and delivered a corresponding improvement in pre-tax income as well. I'm proud of our team's performance and pleased to share this success with all our stakeholders."