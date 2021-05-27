newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Summer Holidays Are Here

By Jennifer Bovee
Fort Worth Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 7pm Fri, hear some live Tex-Mex honky-tonk by the Tejas Brothers and opening act Carlos Ramos for free at Levitt Pavilion (100 W Abrams St, Arlington, 817-543-4308). From Fri to Sun, head to the National Polka Festival (302 N Dallas St, Ennis, 972-878-2625) and enjoy a weekend of polka dancing with music from 15 bands, including the Grammy Award-winning Brave Combo. Three-day passes are $30. For tickets and band schedules, go to NationalPolkaFestival.com.

www.fwweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ennis, TX
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Waxahachie, TX
City
Euless, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Holidays#Independence Day#Food Event#Beer Lovers#Memorial Day#Tex Mex#The Tejas Brothers#Nationalpolkafestival Com#Hopdoddy Burger Bar#U S Navy Seals#The Left Bank#City Chapel#Father S Day Services#Juneteenth#Juneteenth#Nokturnal Car Club#Peace Lutheran Church#Quaker City Night Hawks#Dickies Arena#Levitt Pavilion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Festival
News Break
Youtube
Related
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Vaccine database: Fort Worth sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Fort Worth: 1. 3563 Alton Rd 817-548-1516; 2. 8615 S Hulen St #115 (682) 708-3499; 3. 6431 McCart Ave (817) 263-8070; 4. 4400 Basswood Blvd (817) 605-1218; 5. 3501 Alta Mere Dr (817) 763-5133; 6. 8560 S Hulen St (817) 292-0048; 7. 3614 Camp Bowie Blvd (817) 870-1873; 8. 4333 Western Center Blvd (817) 232-1634; 9. 8520 Camp Bowie W Blvd (817) 560-0130; 10. 3145 Mansfield Hwy (817) 535-1182; 11. 700 W E Seminary Dr (817) 926-2661; 12. 5012 Trail Lake Dr (817) 292-1700; 13. 9620 White Settlement Rd (817) 246-2411; 14. 6640 Lake Worth Blvd (817) 237-3363; 15. 6000 Bryant Irvin Rd (817) 292-8000; 16. 5201 Golden Triangle Boulevard (817) 741-4330; 17. 1933 Heritage Trace Pkwy (817) 840-9060; 18. 7220 Blue Mound Rd (817) 847-7329; 19. 515 Houston St (817) 820-0488; 20. 5300 Overton Ridge Blvd 817-210-0002; 21. 3510 Altamesa Blvd (817) 292-3777; 22. 9114 Camp Bowie W Blvd (817) 560-4233; 23. 3120 S University Dr (817) 566-7861; 24. 1653 Basswood Blvd (682) 316-6387; 25. 5241 N Tarrant Pkwy (817) 380-6181; 26. 6650 N Beach St (817) 788-1757; 27. 3300 Texas Sage Trail (817) 750-2041; 28. 12600 N Beach St (817) 562-3901; 29. 4750 W Bailey Boswell Rd (682) 316-7508; 30. 3921 Benbrook Hwy (817) 738-2135; 31. 201 Commerce St #201 682-285-1100; 32. 7400 Oakmont Blvd 817-423-9569; 33. 4400 Western Center Blvd 817-232-1023; 34. 9300 Clifford St 817-246-4909; 35. 850 E Loop 820 817-451-1637; 36. 3525 Sycamore School Rd 817-346-4457; 37. 6700 West Fwy 817-377-8078; 38. 4400 Bryant Irvin Rd 817-989-1992; 39. 3000 S Hulen St 817-570-2960; 40. 2400 W 7th St 817-302-1405; 41. 6377 Camp Bowie Blvd 817-731-2977; 42. 1201 Woodhaven Blvd #1221 (817) 653-7454; 43. 3425 Sycamore School Rd 817-370-0505; 44. 3809 E Belknap St 817-834-7283; 45. 8600 Camp Bowie W Blvd 817-244-0465; 46. 3100 McCart Ave 817-924-5126; 47. 3100 Miller Ave 817-536-4593; 48. 108 NE 28th St 817-378-0527; 49. 4200 E Lancaster Ave 817-413-7442; 50. 6048 S Hulen St 817-423-5326; 51. 6300 Oakmont Blvd 817-263-4065; 52. 8401 Anderson Blvd 817-276-9021; 53. 5336 Golden Triangle Boulevard 817-898-6122; 54. 7451 McCart Ave 817-361-6032; 55. 7401 Park Vista Blvd 817-605-0416; 56. 2900 Renaissance Dr 817-900-1909; 57. 9500 Clifford St 817-367-0042; 58. 2245 Jacksboro Hwy 817-569-6238; 59. 7800 Summer Creek Dr 682-312-1994;
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

🔒 ‘The Duke’ Comes Alive in Fort Worth

John Wayne – “The Duke” – seems to come alive every time someone visits John Wayne: An American Experience in the Fort Worth Stockyards. His distinctive voice portrays evokes more than Americana; it embodies the Texas spirit. Quotes from John Wayne at John Wayne Experience courtesy photo The Fort Worth Business Press recently caught up […]
spectrumnews1.com

Fort Worth's Grace Hula Dance Company spreading aloha spirit

FORT WORTH, Texas — Census Bureau data recorded in 2017 indicates there are about 73,000 native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders living in Texas. There were also 1.7 million Asian Americans in Texas living in Texas then. The highest numbers of both Asian American and Pacific Islander populations in Texas were found in Harris County, followed by Dallas County and Tarrant County.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Fort Worth, Texas

3rd Thursday Jazz series is back

Jazz is coming back to the Fort Worth Public Library. The 3rd Thursday Jazz Series was completely virtual in 2020, but plans are in the works to bring back the live, in-person concert experience this fall. In May, the series kicks off with a retrospective highlight reel of favorite past...
meetings-conventions.com

Kimpton Hotel to Open in Fort Worth Next Month

The 226-room Kimpton Harper Hotel will open in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, on June 2. Near the city's iconic Sundance Square, the original building, constructed in 1921, was the headquarters for Farmers and Mechanics Bank; the reimagining of the structure coincides with its 100th anniversary. Designer Cynthia Forchielli of Forchielli...
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth will have a new mayor, but here’s who has the real power in Cowtown

On the last day of early voting in April, while mayoral candidates campaigned and visited polling sites, Fort Worth’s top leader was in a downtown coffee shop tinkering with his phone as he waited for a reporter to arrive. He didn’t have to worry about turnout or vote totals because the May 1 election had no bearing on his job. Neither will the forthcoming runoff between Deborah Peoples and Mattie Parker. Whatever happens, David Cooke will still be in charge of the city.
Tarrant County, TXfwtx.com

Presbyterian Night Shelter Celebrates Recent Renovations and Expansion

Following a year-long fundraising campaign and 18 months of much-needed renovations, the largest provider of homeless services in Tarrant County is hosting a celebration for the renovation of one facility and opening of another. Presbyterian Night Shelter, which has focused its efforts on eliminating homelessness across Fort Worth and Tarrant...
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Dallas News

Huge business park is in the works north of Fort Worth

An Indianapolis developer is headed to Denton County for its next big North Texas industrial project. Scannell Properties has already built a successful business park north of Fort Worth near the Texas Motor Speedway. Its two-building Speedway Logistics Crossing, an 800,000-square-foot industrial complex north of State Highway 114, recently sold...
Fort Worth, TXTexas Monthly

‘Dumplin’’ Author Julie Murphy on Fat Positivity and Writing Queer Characters

Welcome to On Texas Time, a series dedicated to finding out how some of Texas’s most accomplished citizens get through their days. Dumplin’, Fort Worth author Julie Murphy’s tender and funny story about a reluctant beauty pageant contestant in a West Texas town, was a breakout hit—both the bestselling 2015 young adult novel and its 2018 film adaptation. Starring Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald, with a soundtrack by Dolly Parton, the movie was an indie favorite. Entertainment Weekly compared it to “a pillow cross-stitched with sassy aphorisms . . . kitschy and squishy and, if [you] let yourself, pretty sweet to sink into.”
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

New president at Briggs Freeman: Russ Anderson to lead day-to-day operations

Changes at one of the leading and oldest real estate brokerages in North Texas don’t happen every day, maybe not every year. So it was big news in April when Robbie Briggs, the CEO of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, announced the promotion of Russ Anderson to president of the firm, a position formerly held by Briggs.