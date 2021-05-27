Boustead Singapore reports record FY21 earnings of $113.1 mil; record annual dividend of 8 cents per share

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended April 4, 2021. “Building upon the record quarterly performances we delivered in our first and second quarters, the fiscal third quarter was the most profitable quarter in the Company’s history. This record-setting performance was driven by year-over-year and sequential unit increases at each of our segments, achieved through disciplined execution and operational excellence," said MasterCraft CEO and chairman Fred Brightbill in the announcement. "The credit goes to our more than 1,400 employees that continued to execute against our key strategic priorities and the strength of our brands. Throughout this challenging and dynamic operating environment, we have been able to scale and accelerate production while expertly managing our supply chain to deliver for our dealers and consumers in this robust demand environment.... Execution of our consumer-centric strategy remains our top focus as we look to drive sustainable, accelerated growth into fiscal 2022 and beyond. The heightened interest in boating as a safe, fun, outdoor, family-friendly recreation continues to endure. Strong retail demand across all our brands continued in our fiscal third quarter, resulting in a record wholesale backlog that provides us with great confidence in our outlook and ability to create long-term shareholder value.”