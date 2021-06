Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.