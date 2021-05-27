newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

ATLANTA ≠ SILICON VALLEY

By Erin Schilling
bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta’s diverse tech ecosystem is nothing like Silicon Valley, and that’s why West Coast talent likes it. “Especially with Atlanta being the ‘Black mecca,’ I was excited. Not only to be around people who look like me, but to be around people who feel like a community and empower and motivate me.” — Ayodele Duyile, Microsoft.

www.bizjournals.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon Valley#Tech#Community#Microsoft Abc#Silicon Valley#West Coast Talent#Mecca#Likes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
StocksFinancial Times

Silicon Valley veteran warns of ‘very frothy’ markets

Sandy Robertson is worried about what’s happening in the markets these days, and that matters. Few people in the financial world have seen more than he has. Robertson is best known as a pioneering dealmaker in Silicon Valley, where he helped start two of the “Four Horsemen” investment banks that dominated technology underwriting in the 1990s — Robertson Stephens and Montgomery Securities. But his career dates to the 1960s, when as a Smith Barney broker covering Nebraska and Iowa, he helped an Omaha client named Warren Buffett build a position in American Express.
Performing Artsbaltimorenews.net

Theatreworks Silicon Valley Streams new Works Festival online

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will stream an advance look at tomorrow's hits in New Works Festival Online. Transforming the Tony Award-winning company's hit annual festival into a virtual experience, New Works Festival Online offers digital audiences an extraordinary opportunity to view new plays and selections from new musicals, and learn more about the development process in conversations with the playwrights. New Works Festival Online runs April 23 - May 15, 2021 with performances streaming live. Streaming access is available at pay what you can pricing ($10 minimum for a festival pass) at theatreworks.org.
San Francisco, CATechCrunch

How Expensify shed Silicon Valley arrogance to realize its global ambitions

Expensify may be the most ambitious software company ever to mostly abandon the Bay Area as the center of its operations. The startup’s history is tied to places representative of San Francisco: The founding team worked out of Peet’s Coffee on Mission Street for a few months, then crashed at a penthouse lounge near the 4th and King Caltrain station, followed by a tiny office and then a slightly bigger one in the Flatiron building near Market Street.
Marketsbizjournals

Deals and unicorns: Silicon Valley venture capital snapshot for 2020

New findings by CB Insights show that 2020 was something of a mixed bag for corporate venture activity. The number of deals fell globally by about 1.7% from 2019 while funding increased by 24%. But Silicon Valley’s deal share of all U.S. venture capital fell to 35% in 2020, a five-year low.
Morgan Hill, CAPosted by
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Top of the List: Silicon Valley companies take over contractors List

The majority of the Bay Area's biggest contractors are headquartered in Silicon Valley. Check out who ranks at the top!. What’s the fuss with Morgan Hill? At the southern tip of Silicon Valley sits the not-so-sleepy city of Morgan Hill. With a growing population, a rising technology sector, a buzzing wine region and a hometown feel, Morgan Hill is a city on the rise.
Palo Alto, CAForbes

Trouble In Silicon Valley, Or Sound And Fury Signifying Nothing?

Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Scale-Up VC, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm based in Palo Alto, California. Storm clouds are gathering on Silicon Valley’s placid horizon. From the East comes new antitrust legislation aimed at the tech industry's giants. New, critical bureaucrats are promising bothersome new rules. From the West (i.e., the Far East, which, of course, is west of Silicon Valley), the Chinese government is hounding the country's tech champions, like Tencent and Alibaba. Like oceans, regional VC markets each have their own particularities, but they’re all interconnected too. Perhaps most alarming of all is the escalating hostility between Apple and Facebook over Apple's data privacy change. This is not even on Silicon Valley’s horizon; it’s right in our living room.
San Jose, CAHousing Wire

Rising Silicon Valley home prices aren’t deterring buyers

Notoriously high home prices are the norm in San Jose, California, and the rest of Silicon Valley. But in the hot housing market of 2021, even those homes are getting immediate, multiple offers when they hit the market. Local Coldwell Banker agent Theresa Wellman said the seven-digit price tags of...
BusinessNew York Post

Snowflake becomes latest tech company to leave Silicon Valley

Cloud software company Snowflake has become the latest tech firm to leave Silicon Valley, opting instead for offices across the country rather than a single headquarters. In a filing this week with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company explained, “We are a Delaware corporation with a globally distributed workforce and no corporate headquarters.”