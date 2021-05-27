ATLANTA ≠ SILICON VALLEY

Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Scale-Up VC, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm based in Palo Alto, California. Storm clouds are gathering on Silicon Valley’s placid horizon. From the East comes new antitrust legislation aimed at the tech industry's giants. New, critical bureaucrats are promising bothersome new rules. From the West (i.e., the Far East, which, of course, is west of Silicon Valley), the Chinese government is hounding the country's tech champions, like Tencent and Alibaba. Like oceans, regional VC markets each have their own particularities, but they’re all interconnected too. Perhaps most alarming of all is the escalating hostility between Apple and Facebook over Apple's data privacy change. This is not even on Silicon Valley’s horizon; it’s right in our living room.