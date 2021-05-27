Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

20 of the Best Outdoor Dining Spots Across America

By The Editors
gothammag.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the weather gets warm, the world reemerges in a celebration of all things fun and sun, and what's more fun than gathering with family and friends over a fantastic meal?. Whether you're looking for al fresco dining with exceptional service, a no-fuss patio with fresh bites and beverages, or want to plan a picnic in the shade, this country is full of fine eateries that will hit the mark and then some. We asked our editors to name their favorite spots for outdoor dining in their own backyards, and now, we compile a few of those favorites in our all-state lineup.

gothammag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic Tables#Dine#Food Drink#Outdoor Decor#Hot Spots#Open Spots#Lebilboquetatlanta#French#Aspen Herron Park View#Instagram A#Aspen Event Solutions#Aspeneventsolutions#Hola Picnic#Holapicnicboston#Quincy Market#Chicago Cindy#New American#The Hamptons Moby#Mobysny#Hampton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
TravelClayton News Daily

North America is home to many beautiful beaches

The warm breezes and crashing surf draw millions of beach-goers to coastal locales each year, making a day at the shore one of the most popular summer pastimes. It’s easy to forget your concerns while basking in the glow of the sun and counting the seagulls coasting over the horizon.
Los Angeles, CAPLANetizen

CicLAvia Helping Restaurants Keep Outdoor Dining

Long before the pandemic made outdoor dining a necessity and "slow streets" a widespread concept, residents of Los Angeles had the opportunity to experience their city without cars through a series of events called CicLAvia. Inspired by Bogota's Ciclovia program, the L.A. version "created pop-up events in L.A. for people to walk, bike, or skate through the city on closed roads." Olivia Richard, writing in LAist, reports on how the nonprofit is using its experience to help restaurateurs make outdoor dining permanent.
Restaurantslostcoastoutpost.com

Outdoor Dining, To-Go Drinks Could Be Here to Stay

When Los Angeles shut down indoor dining, DK Marikan did everything in his power to reinvent his 28-year-old Mediterranean restaurant and deli to keep it afloat. “At some point we only did to go, and that was nothing. Nobody wanted to come,” he said of Garo’s, a staple with downtown workers and residents who would hang out and linger over Greek salads and pastrami sandwiches. “Maybe 10% of our business was to go. That’s it.”
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghmagazine.com

There are Dozens of Outdoor Dining Options Now Available Downtown

Downtown is now open and it’s a perfect time to make some new memories at one of the 34+ restaurants now offering outdoor dining in the heart of the city. With summer weather already upon us and mask mandates being lifted for vaccinated diners, there has never been a better time to experience all the culinary options the city has to offer in enhanced, expanded, and beautified outdoor spaces!
California Statetrip101.com

10 Best Waterfront Dining Spots In San Diego, California - Updated 2021

San Diego is the second largest city in California and is dubbed as the finest city in the US for several reasons, with its white-sand beaches and a lot of interesting activities and spots to be. It is also a haven for roller skaters, and this is the city where the famous American skateboarder, Tony Hawk grew up. But at the moment, we’re not here to talk about roller skating, the history of San Diego or the gazillion activities you can do here. We’ll focus on the best waterfront dining spots in San Diego, California. So if you are planning to bring your family or special someone here, you’ll have an idea where to take them that will leave them impressed the whole duration of your vacation. So, let’s not delay this any further and let’s scroll down to our list below!
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

‘For those who ever doubted Baltimore could be cool’: Two city spots among Esquire’s 50th ‘Best Bars in America’

Two popular but relatively new Baltimore establishments — Fadensonnen in Old Goucher and Ministry of Brewing in Upper Fells Point — made Esquire’s 50th annual “Best Bars in America” list, the magazine announced Tuesday. As more people become vaccinated against COVID-19, the bars are among “the places coast to coast to finally have a proper drink again,” Esquire said in the announcement, ...
Rockville, MDrockvillerampage.com

Review: Top Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in the Rockville Area

With COVID-19 still influencing everyone’s lives as the summer approaches, The Rampage searched for some of the best restaurants in the Rockville area where patrons can eat outdoors, staying safe amid the continuing pandemic. Ema Rossi. The closest restaurant to RHS that The Rampage visited, Ema Rossi is located less...
Louisville, KYbizjournals

This Louisville spot has been named one of the best bars in America

A Shelby Park bourbon bar has been named one of the best watering holes in the country. Trouble Bar, 1149 S. Shelby St., is featured in Esquire Magazine's 2021 Best Bars in America list, and is the only Kentucky establishment on Esquire's ranking. The women-owned, Black-woman-led Trouble Bar opened in...
Seattle, WASeattle Times

The top 10 restaurant patios for Seattle-area summertime outdoor dining

Funny how things go — just as COVID-19 vaccines have made it 87% less terrifying to be indoors with other humans, it’s the time of year here when no one wants to be inside at all. Now we’re in the season of less rain, warmer air, longer days and late and lovely sunsets … this is when Seattle-area restaurant patios and decks are at their best. Seattle Times food critics Bethany Jean Clement and Tan Vinh set out to find the places that combine the most pleasant outdoor spaces with great food to create the most summertime fun. Some are classics; some you might not expect. In any case, enjoy — we all deserve it this summer!
White Plains, NYwestchestermagazine.com

Enjoy the Best of Outdoor Dining at Benjamin Steakhouse

Warmer weather has arrived in the Hudson Valley, which means the season for outdoor dining has officially commenced. For a top-tier experience, there’s nothing quite like an al fresco meal at Benjamin Steakhouse in White Plains. During the sunshine-filled season, the local favorite and Westchester Magazine 2020 Best of Westchester winner treats guests to an unforgettable time at any of its three beautiful outdoor spaces.
California StateArchDaily

In Southern California, Outdoor Dining Changes the Hospitality Landscape

"The explosion of outdoor dining is both a survival tool for restaurants and a welcome cultural shift that may be here to stay", states Jessica Ritz, in her article originally published on Metropolis. In fact, the author explores hospitality trends that have emerged during the pandemic in California, mainly outdoor dining, and that are likely to last or be present for a long time.
Restaurantspapercitymag.com

Serious Patio Power — 6 Restaurants With Endless Outdoor Dining

Dish Society at Memorial Green. Sunny skies, warmer weather and longer days can only mean one thing. It’s officially patio season in Texas. After a trying winter in Texas and a short spring, it’s time for cool drinks, innovative menus and plenty of time outdoors. Some of the best patios...
Restaurantsvisitbuffaloniagara.com

Stores with Stories: Park Vue Soul Food Bar and Restaurant

Comfort food reigns supreme on the menu of Park Vue, a soul food restaurant at the edge of the city’s Schiller Park. Daughter-mother owners Harrita West and Schenita Williams say that they yearned to try their hands at being restaurateurs while creating a welcoming place for their community. The Schiller...