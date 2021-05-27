Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Old Chang Kee reverses from losses to report profit of $2.6 mil for 2H21

By Felicia Tan
theedgesingapore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOld Chang Kee has reported profit of $2.6 million for the 2HFY2021 ended March, reversing from its losses of $705,000 in the same period the year before. The profit during the period was mainly attributable to government grants and property tax rebates totalling $2.2 million during the half-year period. The grants included the jobs support scheme (JSS), wage credit scheme and special employment scheme.

www.theedgesingapore.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mil#Landlords#Operating Profit#Revenue Gains#Cash Earnings#Total Revenue#Jss#Fy2020#Malaysian#Net Profit#Operational Losses#Exchange Rate Gains#Retail Revenue#Gross Margin#Distribution Expenses#Offset#Foreign Currency#Fy2021 Gross Profit#Property Tax#Wage Credit Scheme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Markets
Country
Singapore
Related
Financial Reportsnichegamer.com

CD Projekt Q1 2021 Financial Report Reveals 2% Rise in Sales from Prior Quarter; 65% Drop in Profits from Prior Year

CD Projekt has seen a 65% drop in profits year-over-year, but a 2% rise in sales in their first quarter 2021 fiscal report. The report details how the company made zł197.6 million PLN (estimated $54.12 million USD) in the first quarter of 2021 (page 7). While this was slightly more than the “record-breaking first quarter of the past year.” As noted in the Group Q1 2021 Earnings presentation material (page 8) this is a mere 2% increase from the same period last year.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

LevelJump Announces Record Revenues from Operations; Q1 Revenue increase of 21.6%; Q1 2021 Earnings and Results

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce today it has reported financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.
Video Gamesvg247.com

CD Projekt reports big profit slump in Q1

CD Projekt’s 2021 fiscal year is off to a bad start. Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher publisher CD Projekt has published [PDF] its earnings for the first quarter of FY2021. Profits dropped by 64.7% to roughly $8.7 million, well below the $21.8 million analysts expected the company to generate. This...
Industryhotelmanagement.net

HotStats: Hotels report profit upgrades as travel resumes

According to the latest numbers from HotStats, global hotel performance is improving, but is a “ways away” from prepandemic numbers. As the country’s reopening continues, HotStats expects the hotel industry will see some benefits. In April, gross operating profit per available room was at its highest level since February 2020. At $35.45, it was up 235 percent over the same time a year ago.
Income Taxmilwaukeesun.com

BoB reports Q4 loss of Rs 1,047 crore on DTA reversal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Bank of Baroda on Saturday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,047 crore for the January to March quarter (Q4 FY21) as against a profit of Rs 507 crore in the same period last year (Q4 FY20). Profit before tax totalled Rs 2,680...
Financial Reportsmorningstar.com

VMware Reports Higher 1Q Profit, Revenue

VMware Inc. reported higher profit and revenue for the first quarter, helped by the pandemic-related digital boom. The software company, which is majority-owned by Dell Technologies Inc., reported profit rose to $425 million from $386 million a year earlier. On a per-share basis, profit was $1.01, or $1.76 as adjusted.
Financial Reportsstalberttoday.ca

CWB Financial reports Q2 profit up 40% from year ago, tops expectations

EDMONTON — CWB Financial Group topped expectations as it reported its second-quarter profit rose 40 per cent compared with a year ago. The Edmonton-based bank says it profit available to common shareholders totalled $72 million or 82 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, up from $51.4 million or 59 cents per diluted share a year ago.
Financial ReportsEthanol Producer Magazine

Rex reports profitable Q1 for ethanol segment

Rex American Resources Corp. released fiscal first quarter financial results on May 26, reporting a profitable three-month period for its ethanol segment. Ethanol production and sales volumes were up significantly when compared to the same period of 2020. During an earnings call, Doug Bruggeman, chief financial officer at Rex, said...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Zscaler Q3 Loss Widens, But Adj. Profit Beat Street

(RTTNews) - Zscaler, Inc. (ZS), a Florida-based digital security solutions company, reported a wider net loss in the third quarter on Tuesday. However, on an adjusted basis, earnings for the quarter trumped Wall Street view, driven by strong revenue growth. Net loss for the quarter was $58.5 million or $0.43...
Financial Reportstherealdeal.com

WeWork reports $2B in losses in Q1

WeWork’s financial troubles keep getting worse. The embattled co-working company reported $2.1 billion in losses in the first quarter, according to the Financial Times. WeWork also shed 200,000 members over the last year, about a quarter of its membership. Membership dipped to 490,000 in March, from 693,000 in March 2020.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Bisnow

WeWork Reports $2.1B Loss In Q1, Including $500M From Settlement With Adam Neumann

WeWork may be turning over a new leaf as it prepares to go public, but it is still losing prodigious sums of money. The coworking startup-turned-giant lost $2.06B in the first quarter, according to a quarterly earnings report filed by BowX Acquisition Corp. on Thursday. Almost $500M of that loss came from a settlement between WeWork parent company SoftBank Group and WeWork co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann.
Financial Reportsbradfordtoday.ca

CAE reports fourth-quarter profit and revenue down from year ago mark

MONTREAL — CAE Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year earlier as its revenue also dropped as it continued to feel the effects of COVID-19. The flight simulator maker and training company says it earned $19.8 million in net income attributable to equity holders for the quarter ended March 31, down from a profit of $78.4 million a year earlier. The results include $58.6 million of restructuring charges.
Financial ReportsProvidence Business News

SUMR Brands reports $260K profit in Q1

PROVIDENCE – Summer Infant Inc., known as SUMR Brands, reported a $260,000 profit in the first quarter, or 12 cents per diluted share, compared with a $1.2 million loss in the first quarter a year ago, or 57 cents per diluted share, the company said Wednesday. Revenue for the Woonsocket-based...
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Neobanking 2021: From Hype to Profit?

Neobanks (or challenger banks, as they are known in the UK) have raised staggering amounts of money since they first arrived on the fintech scene. Just as with their dotcom forebears, private equity and venture capital funding have been easy with few restrictions, flooding the space with cash. Profitability has been a ‘nice-to-have’ punted down the road.
Financial ReportsMedCity News

Report: Payers saw higher gross margins, lower loss ratios in 2020, indicating profitability

Despite a year of great uncertainty and lower than usual healthcare spending, payers appeared to have remained profitable through 2020, a new report shows. The report, issued by the Kaiser Family Foundation, analyzed recent financial data to examine how insurance markets performed in 2020. Report authors used financial data reported by health insurance companies to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and compiled by Mark Farrah Associates.
Agricultureseafoodsource.com

Tianma reports higher profits on expansion into eel aquaculture

Fujian Tianma Science and Technology Group Co. booked a 49 percent increase in revenue in 2020, with sales totaling CNY 3.63 billion (USD 544 million, EUR 471 million). The company, China’s leading producer of eel feed, also reported that its profitability rose by 21 percent to CNY 68.9 million (USD 10.3 million, EUR 8.9 million).
Financial Reportsairwaysmag.com

Ryanair Reports Full-Year Loss

LONDON – Ryanair Holdings (FR) has posted a full-year loss of €815m, compared with a previous-year profit of €1,002m. FY21 traffic fell 81% from 149 million to 27.5 million due to Covid-19 restrictions. The airline list the following summary for FY21:. Liquidity preservation prioritised with €3.15bn cash at year end...