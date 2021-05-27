Old Chang Kee reverses from losses to report profit of $2.6 mil for 2H21

CD Projekt has seen a 65% drop in profits year-over-year, but a 2% rise in sales in their first quarter 2021 fiscal report. The report details how the company made zł197.6 million PLN (estimated $54.12 million USD) in the first quarter of 2021 (page 7). While this was slightly more than the “record-breaking first quarter of the past year.” As noted in the Group Q1 2021 Earnings presentation material (page 8) this is a mere 2% increase from the same period last year.