Old Chang Kee reverses from losses to report profit of $2.6 mil for 2H21
Old Chang Kee has reported profit of $2.6 million for the 2HFY2021 ended March, reversing from its losses of $705,000 in the same period the year before. The profit during the period was mainly attributable to government grants and property tax rebates totalling $2.2 million during the half-year period. The grants included the jobs support scheme (JSS), wage credit scheme and special employment scheme.www.theedgesingapore.com