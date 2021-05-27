Cancel
Chicago White Sox respond to Twitter stir over changing the name of ‘Loretta’s Lounge’ to ‘La Russa’s Lounge’

By Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 8 days ago
Fans hang out at "La Russa's Lounge" on the main concourse of Guaranteed Rate Field before a game between the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles on May 27, 2021. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune

The Chicago White Sox dedicated an area at Guaranteed Rate Field to a longtime employee several years ago but found themselves in a Twitter controversy Wednesday when a fan objected to its new name — “La Russa’s Lounge.”

The area down the third-base line originally was named “Loretta’s Lounge” after Loretta Micele, a concessions employee who worked at both old Comiskey Park and the new ballpark for 60 years, dating to 1945.

“She gave so much to the organization,” Sox fan Tyrone Palmer tweeted. “And replacing her name to that of TLR is shameful.”

The tweet went viral, with over 31,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon.

A Sox spokesperson said Thursday that the name change was made between the 2019-20 seasons, before La Russa was named manager in October. A pizza stand named after La Russa was rebranded after 2019, and the Sox wanted to retain the name in the ballpark.

“The change had nothing to do with Tony being named manager,” a spokesperson said.

No one noticed the change in 2020 because fans were not allowed in the ballpark because of the pandemic.

The Sox said they continue to honor Micele for her service to the organization.

“Prior to Tony La Russa becoming manager, a space that had been named after La Russa for many seasons was relocated to the current area on the 100 level during the 2020 season,” a team statement said. “Loretta Micele has always been a treasured member of the White Sox family and a plaque in her honor remains in the space to honor her memory despite the name change.

“As we say in the plaque, Loretta was a dedicated concession stand staff member known for her service-with-a-smile attitude.”

The Sox could not explain why they didn’t keep Loretta’s name on the lounge that had been dedicated to her and simply use La Russa’s name elsewhere in the park, but said they’ve “been talking to the family and are providing a replica ‘Loretta’s Lounge’ sign to them.”

Here are three Walk-Off Thoughts after a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners dropped Cleveland's record to 21-17. Series finale vs. Seattle:Shane Bieber's strikeout streak ends. Shane Bieber effectively set the baseball world on fire in 2020, blazing a course to what was one of the better 60-game stretches on a mound in recent memory and unanimously winning the American League Cy Young award. But for for the first time in a long time, Cleveland's ace is having to grind through a stretch of starts without his ace stuff.