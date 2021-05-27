Broker's Calls

TCNGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.26.