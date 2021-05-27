Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Broker's Calls

theedgesingapore.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDBS Group Research analyst Alfie Yeo continues to like Dairy Farm International (DFI) as he believes the group’s transformation towards an earning growth track is “well underway”. PhillipCapital research analyst Natalie Ong has maintained her “overweight” call on the Singapore REIT (S-REIT) sector as all nine REITs under the brokerage...

www.theedgesingapore.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research Analyst#Brokerage#Target Price#Dbs Group Research#Dairy Farm International#Dfi#Phillipcapital#Reit#Singtel#Estimates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Singapore
Related
MarketsShareCast

Monday broker round-up

Sirius Real Estate: Berenberg reiterates buy with a target price of 110p. Charles Stanley: Berenberg reiterates buy with a target price of 406p. Idox: Peel Hunt reiterates buy with a target price of 81p. IWG: Peel Hunt reiterates hold with a target price of 300p. S4 Capital: Peel Hunt reiterates...
Marketsfxopen.com

Trade With a True ECN Broker

FXOpen UK is one of the world's leading and fastest growing Forex brokers. We offer our customers attractive trading conditions, fast and error-free order execution and the industry's most advanced and innovative technological solutions.
Marketscom-unik.info

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Up 7.6%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $14.92. 1,355,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 44,345,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86. A...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Interactive Brokers to offer crypto trading by the end of summer

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc plans to begin offering cryptocurrency trading through its brokerage within a few months, the company's chairman said on Wednesday. "Customers are asking for it and we expect to be ready to offer it to them by the end of the summer," Interactive...
Palo Alto, CASFGate

CFD: Derivatives Brokers in Forex Eye Crypto Equivalent

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Security brokers and traders are perpetually vigilant about new instruments to trade. One such alternative instrument or derivative completely avoids the underlying asset; focussing rather, on the possibility of future growth of the asset in question. By definition, derivatives are financial agreements that gain or lose value based on the possibility of growth, sales, or some other profit-garnering event later on in time.
BusinessShareCast

Broker tips: Johnson Matthey, Segro

Analysts at Berenberg raised their target price on diversified chemicals group Johnson Matthey from 3,700.0p to 3,800.0p on Friday, stating the group was in the throes of a "metamorphosis". Berenberg pondered if in ten years time when MBA students come to study examples of businesses successfully responding to technological disruption...
MarketsShareCast

Broker tips: Charles Stanley, Experian, Avon Rubber,

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on investment management firm Charles Stanley from 352.0p to 406.0p on Thursday following the group's full-year results. Canaccord upped its adjusted pre-tax profit forecasts for Charles Stanley by 4% and 2% in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and added that marking-to-market also drove...
MarketsShareCast

Broker tips: Burberry, Tate & Lyle

Burberry rallied on Wednesday after Exane upgraded the shares to 'outperform' from 'neutral' and lifted the price target by 29% to 2,700.0p. It noted that while all luxury stocks are now above their pre-Covid-19 levels, Burberry is still 8% below its January 2020 peak of 2,329.0p and trading at around a 30% discount to peers.
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Broker confidence rebounds in the new year

Broker confidence hit record lows at the height of the pandemic, but a year later, agents are feeling more hopeful about the future. During the first quarter, brokers’ overall confidence was 6.7 out of 10, a 53 percent jump from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a 79 percent year-over-year increase, according to the confidence index report from the Real Estate Board of New York. Crain’s first reported on the survey.
StocksShareCast

Broker tips: Tekmar, Travis Perkins

Analysts at Berenberg lowered their target price on engineering services group Tekmar from 90.0p to 75.0p on Tuesday, stating the group appeared to have started on "the next chapter" in its story. Berenberg stated that with Tekmar announcing new chief executive Alasdair MacDonald's medium-term strategic plan and a change in...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokers Offer Predictions for AutoZone, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $88.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $79.15. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2022 earnings at $20.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $21.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $32.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $90.00 EPS.
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

Brokers to invest in Cryptocurrencies – Explica .co

XTB, is the leading broker in Spain and Latin America in trading indices, currencies, commodities, CFDs on shares, and now also offers the possibility of trading in cryptocurrencies. XTB offers CFDs on Bitcoin. The broker stands out mainly for its transparency, the quality of execution of its platforms (xStation and...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Brokers Issue Forecasts for Savara Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Savara in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Savara’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokers Set Expectations for SkyWater Technology, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SkyWater Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives C$14.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.82.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Enbridge’s (ENB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$51.00. Several other equities research analysts also...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to C$15.50

TCNGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.26.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.21.