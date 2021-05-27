Broker's Calls

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.