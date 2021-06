FRIDAY, June 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The European Union announced Friday that it will no longer ban U.S. tourists from traveling to Europe. The reopening should help Southern European countries that are highly dependent on tourism, including Italy and Portugal. Those countries pressed the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, to act so that the entire summer tourism season would not be hurt by the absence of American visitors, The New York Times reported.