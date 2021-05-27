newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

York Region urging province to allow May 31 reopening

By Debora Kelly
newmarkettoday.ca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs York Region’s daily new COVID-19 cases continue to plummet and the percentage of vaccinated adults steadily rises, local politicians are urging the province to permit a step one reopening on May 31. The resolution, which supports a reopening before the June 14 date initially targeted by the province, was...

www.newmarkettoday.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Ontario#Manitoba#July#Aurora#Mpp#York Region#Newmarket#Regional Councillors#Mayor#Population#Critical Care Capacity#Politicians#Gta Hospitals#Toronto#Medical#Vaccinated Adults#Daily Cases#Icu Capacity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Educationkenoraminerandnews.com

NWHU says region's schools safe to reopen

The Northwestern Health Unit has told the province that the region’s schools are safe to reopen amid a decline in cases across the district. In a letter to all medical officers of health in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford posed the question to doctors asking if reopening schools is safe for staff and students.
Sciencebradfordtoday.ca

ONTARIO: Reopen schools on regional basis: Science Table

In a letter addressed to Ontario Premier Doug Ford Saturday, the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table said that “schools can reopen on a regional basis.”. The letter goes on to say that schools that do reopen “should maintain their public health measures vigorously and build on the strategies they have already deployed to limit spread.”
Public Healthwetaskiwintimes.com

COVID slowing in county

At the local level, the pandemic is improving on two fronts: the spread of COVID-19 is dropping, while the vaccination uptake is increasing. As of May 25, more than 60 per cent of residents in Sherwood Park and 54.8 per cent of residents in rural Strathcona County have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Public Healthdraytonvalleywesternreview.com

Alberta could lift almost all COVID-19 restrictions by late June under province's reopening plan

Almost all COVID-19 health restrictions in Alberta could be lifted by late June or early July under the province’s three-stage reopening plan. The plan, unveiled by Premier Jason Kenney on Wednesday, is dependant on vaccination rates hitting benchmarks of 50 per cent, 60 per cent and 70 per cent of eligible people with at least one dose, and declining hospitalizations.
Public Healthraleighnews.net

Canada sends supplies, staff to Manitoba amidst third wave of Covid

OTTAWA, Canada: The Canadian government has announced it is preparing to provide healthcare support to the province of Manitoba, which is currently battling a third wave of coronavirus infections. The announcement follows a request for assistance made by Manitoba premier Brian Pallister last week. Pallister had asked Prime Minister Justin...
Health895thelake.ca

Province’s Top Doc Supports School Reopening

Ontario’s top doctor is saying yes to the return of in-class learning. Dr. David Williams is curious to see what feedback returns to Premier Doug Ford. The province’s medical officer of health says there’s overwhelming evidence that supports a return to the classroom. “65 percent of the adult population have...
Public HealthVermilion Standard

Some Edmonton doctors decry province's reopening plan

Two Edmonton doctors are raising red flags about the speed at which Alberta plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions. On Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney announced a three-stage reopening plans based on vaccination rates and hospitalization levels that could see almost all of the province’s COVID-19 restrictions removed by late June or early July.
Politicsbizxmagazine.com

Windsor Essex Paramedic Recognized for Outstanding Bravery

Home » Windsor News » Windsor Essex Paramedic Recognized for Outstanding Bravery. Windsor Essex Paramedic Recognized for Outstanding Bravery. 13 Paramedics Honoured with the Ontario Award for Paramedic Bravery. The province is honouring paramedics with the Ontario Award for Paramedic Bravery. This award is given to paramedics who performed individual...
Public Healthbarrie360.com

York Region’s medical officer says province considering shortening vaccine interval

Word from out of York Region indicates the Ontario Government is planning to shorten the second dose interval between COVID-19 vaccines, starting with those aged 80 and above. Dr. Karim Kurji, York Region’s medical officer of health, indicated during Thursday morning’s council meeting that the province has informed health units to prepare for the shortening of the interval, starting as early as next week. “They have given us the heads up, that they hopefully will move in that direction as of next week with the over 80 group, and then subsequently moving down to the over 70 age group,” said Kurji during Thursday’s meeting. “We are currently working through the logistics of this particular move. And with the objective of being fair, and causing minimal confusion, at this point in time, we’re still studying over different options, and haven’t quite landed on how we will be doing this.”
Public Healththevoiceofpelham.ca

Province lays out “Roadmap to Reopen”

Niagara Covid cases trend downward, but clouds remain on horizon. Pelham golfers were teeing off last Saturday, and the skateboarder crowd was back in action. However, safety restrictions are in place, and the provincial government’s stay-at-home order is still officially in effect until June 2. Premier Doug Ford announced last...
Lifestylethechronicle-online.com

Brant councillors call on province to reopen outdoor zoos

Brant County councillors want the province to reconsider its position and allow outdoor zoos to reopen. Councillors voted unanimously in favour of writing to area MPPs, including Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma, in support of outdoor zoos. Brant Mayor David Bailey and Coun. John Bell declared conflicts and didn’t vote on...
Public Healthobserverxtra.com

Number of new COVID-19 cases remains steady; province proposes slow reopening

The region of Waterloo’s top doctor pleads for vigilance and continued compliance as outdoor recreation opened over the weekend, a baby step in the province’s reopening plan. Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region’s medical officer of health, addressed the provincial reopening of outdoor recreation facilities such as golf courses and sports...
Public Healthstalberttoday.ca

St. Albert athletes waiting for clarity on province's summer reopening plans

St. Albert athletes say they’re cautiously excited to get back to fitness and sports starting next week under the province’s open-for-summer COVID-19 plans — plans Alberta’s former top doctor calls “recklessly unsafe.”. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced the province’s new COVID-19 reopening plans May 26. The plans, should they roll...
Public Healthtri-lakestribune.net

BC officials announce province's reopening plan

All workplace safety plans will be updated by July 1st, based on updated sector guidelines. CBC News will livestream the news conference. "B.C.'s restart plan provides a clear path for our future; one that will allow us to move forward and safely resume activities that have been on hold, without compromising the progress we have made in reducing COVID-19 community transmission", Henry and Dix said in their statement.
Worldwnewsnetwork.com

B.C. rejects calls to reopen Prince Rupert sooner than rest of province

The B.C. government has rejected calls from Prince Rupert businesses to reopen the city to non-local travellers ahead of schedule. Nearly 80 per cent of adults in Prince Rupert have received one dose of vaccine, after the province set up a large-scale mass vaccination clinic in mid-March in response to high rates of COVID-19 transmission.
Public Health895thelake.ca

Manitoba Receiving COVID-19 Support

The federal government is ready to send more help to Manitoba in its fight against COVID-19. The province continues to battle high positivity rates and overburdened Intensive Care Units. “We’re preparing to deploy Federal Health Human Resources,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday, “We’re also looking at deploying medical staff...