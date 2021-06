Mobile nightclub Herz is showcased in a new documentary as an example of venues bucking a national decline in lesbian bars. As reported by NBC News, “The Lesbian Bar Project” is a look at how the COVID-19 shutdown accelerated a long decline in the number of specifically lesbian venues in the country. The trend has been attributed to a mix of factors, including the rise of dating apps and a greater general acceptance of homosexuality that has made the LGBTQ community less reliant on the safe spaces of gay and lesbian venues.