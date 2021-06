Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 ending March 31, 2021. Canopy Growth’s revenue increased 38% to $148 million. The net losses for the quarter were $617 million, an improvement over 2020’s net losses of $710 million. The company blamed the bloated net losses on non-cash fair value changes of $292 million and impairment and restructuring charges of $75 million primarily related to changes to its Canadian operations that were announced on December 9, 2020.