What Is Your State Doing to Affect Access to Adequate Health Insurance?

Notes: Section 1332 of the ACA authorizes states to apply to waive specified provisions of the health law to facilitate state-specific programs for improving coverage. If a state's "innovation waiver" program is forecast to reduce federal spending, the state is entitled to have these savings passed through to it for purposes of implementing the program. The states identified in this table have secured, or are seeking, approval for innovation waivers that use these federal "pass-through" funds to partially finance the state's reinsurance program.