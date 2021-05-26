YRDSB apologizes to teacher who wasn't told she was target of racist hate mail
York Region District School Board (YRDSB) is apologizing to the community and a teacher for mishandling a case of anti-Black racism. In a message posted online, YRDSB education director Louise Sirisko said, without naming the employee, "We know incidents of anti-Black racism cause hurt, and we have to respond even to those that originate outside our organization. We are sorry for the hurt and harm caused by this incident of anti-Black racism and the delay in alerting the employee."www.newmarkettoday.ca