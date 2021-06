With regional cases of COVID-19 on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, medical experts in Kingston and Ontario are looking forward to a post-pandemic world. For the past 15 months, the majority of medical resources have been directed towards the treatment and prevention of COVID-19, and routine medical care has for the most part fallen by the wayside. As the region begins to look beyond the immediate threat of COVID-19, health-care providers and public health agencies are bracing for a challenging and transitional year as they play catch-up on missed medical appointments and delayed surgeries and begin to take stock of, and address, the physical, mental and social consequences of COVID-19.