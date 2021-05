The very real issues related to the supply chains of an array of critical minerals needed to facilitate the “energy transition” that has become such an en vogue subject in 2021 receive very little attention from the energy-related news media. When I asked Lewis Black, CEO and President of Almonty, a major global producer of the mineral tungsten, why he thinks that’s the case, he responded by saying that “If you’re telling everyone you’re going to have the greatest garden party ever, the last thing they would want is somebody saying ‘yeah, but it could rain.’”