The pros and cons of shooting RAW versus JPEG.

Read on to get an overview of the advantages and disadvantages of shooting photos in RAW vs JPEG formats, as well as some real-life examples of when each is more beneficial. Are you stuck between shooting RAW or JPEG? Most photographers who want to go pro are! Both have benefits and drawbacks, but the main difference is simple. Shooting RAW requires time and special software to edit images on the computer, but it offers creative control over how the final images look. If you don’t have the software or time to edit RAW images, or don’t edit images anyway, you should shoot JPEG. Shooting JPEGs adds convenience, but it limits how much you can edit an image.