RPD Breaking News and Crime Alerts

The Richardson Police Department is investigating four incidents that took place during the late evening and overnight hours between May 20th and May 22nd. On May 20th, in the 500 block of Vernet St., a resident reported hearing someone knock at his door at approximately 10:45 PM and then attempt to open it. The door was locked, and the unknown person left. On May 21st, two homes were entered through unlocked front doors. Property was taken in one incident and in the other, the suspect was believed to have been scared off. The incidents occurred sometime between 10:30 PM and 6:40 AM and were in the 600 block of Worcester Way and the 1000 block of Lorrie Drive.