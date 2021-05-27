Michigan man arrested in southern Indiana after Auburn armed robbery

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): A Michigan man was arrested last Friday after an alleged armed robbery at an Auburn gas station earlier this month. The Auburn Police Department was called to the Speedway gas station in the 1000 block of 7th Street on May 15 at 1:38 a.m. on a report of an armed robbery. Police say David James Nehmer, 31 of Paw Paw, Michigan, went inside the store, flashed a knife at the cashier and demanded money. The cashier fled and activated a silent alarm. Nehmer stole several packs of cigarettes.