Alter Bridge to Release ‘One Day Remains’ on Vinyl for the First Time with Debut Graphic Novel
Alter Bridge will unleash their 2004 album, “One Day Remains,” on vinyl for the first time exclusively via their upcoming deluxe “Tour of Horror” graphic novel set. Alter Bridge have a big first on the way, as the rock band is teaming with Z2 Comics to release their debut graphic novel, “Alter Bridge: Tour of Horror.” Of special interest to Alter Bridge fans is the fact the band’s 2004 album, “One Day Remains,” will be available on vinyl for the first time exclusively via the deluxe graphic novel package offered on the Z2 website.audioinkradio.com