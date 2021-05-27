Alter Bridge to Release ‘One Day Remains’ on Vinyl for the First Time with Debut Graphic Novel

Talesshop announced that their visual novel The Blind Of The New World is available now on PC-via Steam. The visual novel was supposed to launch on June 3. The Blind Of The New World is set in the near future after the invention and adoption of the Electron Corneas, which has caused humans to adapt to augmented reality. The main protagonist, Seejay, has removed himself from this new world, which has cut him off from society. While walking through town, he sees a girl wearing a school uniform that isn’t commonplace. The story follows the narrative of these two characters.