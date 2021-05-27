Cancel
Rock Music

Alter Bridge to Release 'One Day Remains' on Vinyl for the First Time with Debut Graphic Novel

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlter Bridge will unleash their 2004 album, “One Day Remains,” on vinyl for the first time exclusively via their upcoming deluxe “Tour of Horror” graphic novel set. Alter Bridge have a big first on the way, as the rock band is teaming with Z2 Comics to release their debut graphic novel, “Alter Bridge: Tour of Horror.” Of special interest to Alter Bridge fans is the fact the band’s 2004 album, “One Day Remains,” will be available on vinyl for the first time exclusively via the deluxe graphic novel package offered on the Z2 website.

ComicsBLABBERMOUTH.NET

FREDDIE MERCURY Graphic Novel To Be Released By Z2 COMICS

Z2 Comics has partnered with Universal Music Group and Mercury Songs Ltd for "Freddie Mercury: Lover Of Life, Singer Of Songs", the first-ever graphic novel paying tribute to one of the greatest figures the music world has ever known. A first in the comics format, "Freddie Mercury: Lover Of Life,...
Comicspremierpopc.com

‘Space Jam’ Meets ‘Fright Night’ In Forthcoming ‘Old Head’ Graphic Novel

Fan favorite creator Kyle Starks (Assassin Nation, Sexcastle) is back with more action-packed laughs in the forthcoming horror/comedy mashup, Old Head. This original graphic novel will hit shelves this August from Image Comics. Perhaps best described as Space Jam meets Fright Night, this hilarious new story follows a former basketball...
Rock MusicPosted by
103GBF

Underrated Iron Maiden: The Most Overlooked Song From Each Album

Iron Maiden either invented heavy metal or perfected it. Third options are hard to come by when talking about the legacy of the innovative, influential and world-conquering band. Fans from Birmingham to Brazil have their favorite Maiden tunes. And they are usually the same ones: “The Trooper,” “Run to the...
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

The Girl From the Sea: YA Graphic Novel Out in Time for Pride Month

Molly Knox Ostertag, the acclaimed author of The Witch Boy trilogy has a new contemporary standalone graphic novel story with a magical twist. The Girl From the Sea is about family, romance, and first love while tackling issues like anxiety and coming out with a light touch. The Young Adult graphic novel comes out on June 1st, in time for Pride Month.
MusicPaste Magazine

Record Time: New & Notable Vinyl Releases (May 2021)

Record Time is Paste’s monthly column that takes a glimpse into the wide array of new vinyl releases that are currently flooding record stores around the world. Rather than run down every fresh bit of wax in the marketplace, we’ll home in on special editions, reissues and unusual titles that come across our desk with an interest in discussing both the music and how it is pressed and presented. This month’s edition includes some audiophile-minded jazz reissues, a collection of folk-punk classics and a variety of new sounds from around the world.
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

EVILE: “HELL UNLEASHED”

(TheMadIsraeli reviews the latest album by the UK band Evile, which was released in April by Napalm Records.) I think the story going on with this album and band right now is pretty cool: Matt Drake stepping down from Evile due to health issues, only for his brother, who’d left the band previously to pursue other endeavors, to come back and keep the band going.
Comicsthenerdsofcolor

Image Comics Goes Way Down to Hadestown with ‘Punderworld’ Graphic Novel

One of my favorite parts of the Tony-Award winning Broadway musical Hadestown is the story of Patrick Page’s Hades and Amber Gray’s Persephone. Also, I’m always down for interesting reinterpretations of Greek myths. Now, one of the biggest webcomics on the internet, Punderworld, is coming to comic shops from fan-favorite creator Linda Šejić. Think of it as a kind of prequel to Hadestown.
Comicsbutwhythopodcast.com

Legendary Comics Debuts Cover for New YA Graphic Novel Lupina

Today, Legendary Comics revealed the stunning new cover for Book One of the upcoming YA graphic novel Lupina. The new original graphic novel, from Eisner Award-nominated writer James F. Wright and illustrator Li Buszka, is the third title featured in the newly formed Legendary Comics YA imprint slate. It will be available in bookstores and online retailers on September 14, 2021.
Musicguitar.com

Listen: Wolfgang Van Halen drops new Mammoth WVH track, Mammoth

Wolfgang Van Halen’s solo band Mammoth WVH have released a new single, entitled Mammoth. The song is the sixth to be released ahead of the project’s self-titled record. The track has arrived alongside an official lyric video, which you can see below. Other tracks so far are Distance, You’re To...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Visual Novel ‘The Blind Of The New World’ Releases on Steam a Few Days Early

Talesshop announced that their visual novel The Blind Of The New World is available now on PC-via Steam. The visual novel was supposed to launch on June 3. The Blind Of The New World is set in the near future after the invention and adoption of the Electron Corneas, which has caused humans to adapt to augmented reality. The main protagonist, Seejay, has removed himself from this new world, which has cut him off from society. While walking through town, he sees a girl wearing a school uniform that isn’t commonplace. The story follows the narrative of these two characters.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

10 hair metal bands who should have been massive

Looking back it's easy to laugh at hair metal, with all its excess: the hair, the clothes, the bacchanalian lifestyle. Not for nothing has it become one of the easiest genres of music to parody. But when it comes to partying and a legitimate license to carry on rockin’ ‘til the break of dawn, there isn't much better than a good glam metal night.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
103GBF

Joan Jett’s First Two Albums Turned Into a Graphic Novel

A new graphic novel has been announced, celebrating the 40th anniversaries of Joan Jett’s landmark albums, Bad Reputation and I Love Rock ‘n Roll. Released by Z2 Comics, the book brings Jett’s “songs to life as 20 vivid stories.” Some of the best female writers and artists from the comic book industry were recruited for the project, reflecting Jett’s own breakthrough in the male-dominated rock world.
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Magnetic Press Announces Double Sci Fi Graphic Novel Kickstarter

Eisner-nominated and international award-winning graphic novel and art book publisher Magnetic Press has announced two extraordinary tales of speculative hard science-fiction by award-winning, visionary graphic novelist Mathieu Bablet in a new Kickstarter campaign launching this Tuesday May 25th, 2021, at 10 AM CST. Author Mathieu Bablet's storytelling gained critical recognition...
Entertainmentnewsatw.com

Brighton artist turns coma hallucinations into graphic novel

Zara Slattery’s illness started as a sore throat, but she was eventually fighting for her life as a flesh-eating bug attacked her body. The artist, from Brighton, East Sussex, was placed in a medical coma for over a fortnight and her husband was told to prepare for the worst. Ms...
Books & LiteratureThe Beat

INTERVIEW: Will McPhail talks his first graphic novel, IN, and why parrots deserve more credit

One thing is immediately clear about Edinburgh-based cartoonist Will McPhail, best known for his long-running New Yorker cartoons: he is very self-aware. And he uses that self-awareness with deadly accuracy to lampoon and illuminate daily life. His new graphic novel, IN, is a story about an urbanite named Nick who is having trouble connecting with others, but who slowly begins to discover a more authentic world. It’s a semi-surreal and delightful journey with evocative watercolors.