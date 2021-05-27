Chicago to adopt new foot-chase policy in wake of recent police killings

(Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(CHICAGO) The Chicago Police Department announced new changes on Wednesday in the wake of the fatal police shootings of Adam Toledo, 13, and Anthony Alvarez, 21, that "make the safety of officers and members of the public a priority," according to CBS News.

The department's new rules will include banning foot pursuits for minor traffic violations and barring officers from separating from partners if they can't see the person they're chasing or if the officer or the person is injured. The chase will be forced to end if the officer loses track of their location or their surroundings, among other conditions.

Officers must also consider if the need to arrest a suspect is worth a risk to the officer, the public or the subject before a foot pursuit takes place and are now required to activate body-worn cameras for every foot pursuit.

Superintendent David Brown said that Chicago's police officers had been using the strategies during foot chases, but now as a written policy, it makes officers subject to disciplinary action if they violate the new rules.

The policy will temporarily go into effect on June 11. Then the public can offer feedback before it becomes permanent in September.

"It's essential the voices of our officers and community members are represented in policies that can directly affect them," Brown said. "As we transform the police department through reform, we will continue to collaborate with our residents to make Chicago safer for everyone."

CBS News reports the new policies come four years after the Department of Justice issued a report saying too many Chicago police chases were unnecessary or ended with officers shooting people they didn't need to.

It also comes two years after a judge agreed to a consent decree requiring the department to adopt a foot pursuit policy.