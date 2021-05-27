The LEGO Group teams up with UNICEF to help disadvantaged kids in China
The LEGO Group, the LEGO Foundation, and UNICEF have come together to bring learning-through-play to young children living in disadvantaged regions of China. The partnership will span three years and has an investment of roughly $2.5 million going towards family support programmes. The resources are designed to help parents, teachers, and caregivers understand the importance that play can have in the early development of young children.www.brickfanatics.com