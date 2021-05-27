The LEGO Group teams up with UNICEF to help disadvantaged kids in China

A few days ago, LEGO announced that the LEGO Foundation will form a partnership with UNICEF to provide playful parenting to children in need in China. It is a 3 year partnership that will see $2.5 million invested to providing resources to support children in disadvantaged regions. It is expected to 20,000 children aged 0 to 6 years old and around 40,000 caregivers will benefit directly through access to better quality community-based family support services, improved parenting practices and behaviors, and use of age-appropriate play materials.