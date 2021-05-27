Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

The LEGO Group teams up with UNICEF to help disadvantaged kids in China

By Rachael Davies
brickfanatics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LEGO Group, the LEGO Foundation, and UNICEF have come together to bring learning-through-play to young children living in disadvantaged regions of China. The partnership will span three years and has an investment of roughly $2.5 million going towards family support programmes. The resources are designed to help parents, teachers, and caregivers understand the importance that play can have in the early development of young children.

www.brickfanatics.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicef#The Lego Group#Charity#Child Support#Rural Communities#Online Communities#The Lego Group#The Lego Foundation#Unicef Representative#Brick Fanatics#Disadvantaged Regions#Kids#Family Support Programmes#Parents#Teachers#Life Long Learners#Caregivers#Country#Positive Parenting#Play Based Learning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Lego
News Break
World
Place
Hebei, CN
News Break
Society
News Break
Parenting
Country
China
News Break
Charities
Related
CharitiesThe Brick Fan

LEGO Announces Partnership with UNICEF for Children in Need in China

A few days ago, LEGO announced that the LEGO Foundation will form a partnership with UNICEF to provide playful parenting to children in need in China. It is a 3 year partnership that will see $2.5 million invested to providing resources to support children in disadvantaged regions. It is expected to 20,000 children aged 0 to 6 years old and around 40,000 caregivers will benefit directly through access to better quality community-based family support services, improved parenting practices and behaviors, and use of age-appropriate play materials.
Advocacyprincewilliamliving.com

A Helping of IT Training Brings a Dose of HOPE to Disadvantaged Communities

Hope is real. That might sound cliché. Nonetheless, we believe it at Octo and so do the students who have graduated from H.O.P.E. Project DC, a community IT training program benefiting young adults, starting with those in DC’s Ward 8. H.O.P.E. stands for Helping Other People Excel, and the program...
Technologybrickfanatics.com

The LEGO Group teaches you how to create animations

Learn how to add animations to your LEGO MINDSTORMS 51515 Robot Inventor Hub with a tutorial from the LEGO Group. With the right skills, you can either add existing animations to the hub or create your very own. LEGO Designers Lee and Morten will teach you how to use and edit animations in your Coding Canvas Animation Editor in their latest YouTube video on the LEGO Group channel.
Africaunicefusa.org

Crisis in Ethiopia: UNICEF Seeks Support to Step Up Tigray Relief

UNICEF is reaching tens of thousands of children every month with critical health and nutrition support and other humanitarian assistance. But the current emergency response plan calls for doing a lot more. And that will require closing a significant funding gap. Before COVID-19 forced Ethiopia to close its schools in...
Chicago, ILpetsplusmag.com

Charlee Bear Treats Joins Forces with Matrix Partners to Help Disadvantaged Pet Owners in Chicago

(PRESS RELEASE) CHICAGO – During the extreme cold and snowy conditions in Chicago this past February, Gott Pet Products, owner of pet brands Charlee Bear dog treats and Hound & Gatos pet foods, and Matrix Partners, a Chicago-based pet products marketing firm, stepped up to help pet owners in need. Their efforts included a generous cash contribution and thousands of Charlee Bear dog treats donated to Paw Salvation, Inc., a nonprofit organization in Chicago dedicated to helping local homeless and disadvantaged pet owners take care of their pets.
Technologybrickfanatics.com

The LEGO Group teaches you all about MINDSTORMS sensors

Learn how to put sensors to good use in your LEGO MINDSTORMS builds. LEGO Group Designers Lee and Morten are back to teach you more about LEGO MINDSTORMS, specifically how to program distance, motion, and colour sensors. They walk you through the whole process in a video on the LEGO Group YouTube channel.
Kidstheedgemarkets.com

Children with Covid-19: A wake-up call to all parties, says UNICEF Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (May 26): The recent data on children infected with Covid-19 in Malaysia is a wake-up call for all parties to do more by taking all precautions to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and keeping the environment safe for all. United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Representative...
ShoppingThe Brick Fan

LEGO Monkie Kid Summer 2021 Official Set Images

LEGO has revealed the summer 2021 wave of LEGO Monkie Kid sets with product listings on the LEGO Shop. We first saw these sets yesterday as a LEGO store in Germany sold them early but the three sets are scheduled to be released on July 1. Sandy’s Power Loader Mech...
Legojedinews.com

First EVER official LEGO CON on June 26th, 2021

Today, the LEGO Group is announcing its first ever LEGO CON, a two-hour action-packed LIVE event that will let kids and families discover the coolest new things going on in the LEGO world. The inaugural LEGO CON will be hosted and livestreamed directly from LEGO House in Billund, Denmark on June 26th, 5-7pm BST (Midday EST and 9am PST).
Lifestyleblooloop.com

LEGOLAND Sichuan will bring Lego fun to China

Merlin Entertainments has partnered with Global Zhongjun to build and operate a more than full-scale LEGOLAND Resort in Sichuan Province in Western China. This is due to open in 2023. LEGOLAND Sichuan, which will be operated by Merlin, will have two highly-themed LEGOLAND Hotels, with approximately 500 rooms, and will be the largest LEGOLAND in the world.
HealthWorld Economic Forum

5 ways digital working can help young people with disabilities into digital jobs

The COVID‒19 pandemic has accelerated the expansion of jobs which offer flexibility and accommodations for disability. A new report by the World Bank lays out ways to increase inclusion among youth with disabilities in digital jobs. From recent developments in assistive technology to digital entrepreneurship opportunities, here's 5 ways technology...
LifestyleThe Brick Fan

LEGO CON 2021 Officially Announced for June 26

That teaser that LEGO did last week which we though was going to be some new product turns out to be a new event LEGO is hosting called LEGO CON. It is a two hour live event that looks like LEGO’s own toy fair since there’s no Comic Con this year in which there will be official set reveals, special guests, live builds, and Q&As with LEGO designers. It will be live on LEGO.com/legocon at 9am PST on June 26.
Legofanthatracks.com

LEGO Con arrives 26th June 2021

LEGO get in on the action of online events with the inaugural LEGO Con, coming live from the LEGO House in Billund and taking place on 26th June from 5.00-7.00pm UK time, noon to 2pm Eastern and 9.00am to 11.00am Pacific. Today the LEGO Group announces its inaugural LEGO® CON...