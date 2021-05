VIENNA — Rain couldn’t put a damper on the 21st Annual Dave Coach Memorial Golf Tournament, as several teams came out on Friday to the Parkersburg Country Club to participate. The actual golfing was secondary to the cause of raising money and awareness to ALS (more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease). Started in 2000, the tournament is a reminder of not only Dave Couch (who passed away to the disease in 2001), but to everyone affected by it in the area. The tournament has raised more than $650,000 since its inception says club pro and organizer Scott Davidson, and this year’s $30,000 raised is set to go a long way.