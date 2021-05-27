newsbreak-logo
PCPA announces return of live performances this summer at Solvang Festival Theater

By Dave Alley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA MARIA, Calif. -- PCPA has announced it will resume live performances this summer with two productions at Solvang Festival Theater. The Allan Hancock College-based professional conservatory theatre has been unable to hold live performances for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. PCPA is scheduled to perform...

