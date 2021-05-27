PCPA announces return of live performances this summer at Solvang Festival Theater

In the heart of the valley, Just minutes away from the best wineries in Solvang, this spectacular property has tremendous appeal. If you’re not familiar with the area , there are plenty of things to do in Santa Ynez, and the town of Solvang is unique and special. The property is located in a very quiet area with expansive lawns and mature gardens on one serene acre. The residence has been recently renovated and offers, not only a stunning chef’s kitchen, but a professional quality wine room for the enthusiast. The kitchen features granite counters, custom cabinetry, Wolf Range and Travertine tile. This open concept home has high ceilings and tons of natural light. All 3 bedrooms have their own beautifully designed bathrooms. The master bath opens to a charming deck that overlooks the expansive rolling lawn. Just off of the family room, French doors lead to the private patio with a beautiful stone fireplace and outdoor kitchen. For the passionate chef, a kitchen garden is ready for herbs, fruits and vegetables and a “farm to table” experience. Janin Acres sits in the heart of the Santa Ynez Valley with easy access to high quality grocery stores, schools and world-class restaurants without sacrificing country serenity. Only 30 minutes north of beautiful Santa Barbara, it is a quick trip from wine country to the most beautiful small city in California.