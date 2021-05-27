New Dalhousie health‑equity scholarship named in honour of Dr. Robert Strang
Fitch’s gentle call for us to acknowledge our gifts, our weaknesses, our differences and our commonalities is one those of us in health care must heed, too. That’s why, when I proposed the idea of starting a scholarship for health administration students at Dalhousie named for Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang, and he suggested it be directed to students from under-represented populations, I was instantly excited.www.dal.ca