New Dalhousie health‑equity scholarship named in honour of Dr. Robert Strang

Join us for this year’s virtual, live training! The Health Equity Summer Intensive (HESI) aligns with the University of North Carolina Center for Health Equity Research (UNC CHER) mission by creating space for community leaders, health care professionals, and academics to learn new tools for health equity research. The Center is hosting a two-part training on innovative methods and approaches to conducting health equity research. HESI will introduce you to new research methods and tools that help researchers consider equity across all stages of their research, from idea conception, to budgeting, to dissemination.