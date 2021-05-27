Cancel
New Dalhousie health‑equity scholarship named in honour of Dr. Robert Strang

By Robert Zed
dal.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFitch’s gentle call for us to acknowledge our gifts, our weaknesses, our differences and our commonalities is one those of us in health care must heed, too. That’s why, when I proposed the idea of starting a scholarship for health administration students at Dalhousie named for Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang, and he suggested it be directed to students from under-represented populations, I was instantly excited.

www.dal.ca
Person
Robert Strang
#Dalhousie#Health Professions#Health Disparities#Health Equity#Race#Chief Medical Officer#Medical Students#Community Health#Nova Scotia#The Faculty Of Health#Canadian#Nova Scotians#Acadia University#Covid#Dr Strang#Health Leadership#Health Care Leadership#Public Health Matters#Care#Sexual Orientations
