The Education Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces the 2021 recipients of its Student-Faculty Collaborative Research Awards and its Course (Re)Design Awards. The Collaborative Research Awards of $250 each support faculty-student projects that have potential for an impact on student continuing engagement in research and inquiry in education-related fields and for an impact on professional practice. The Course (Re)Design Awards of $500 each are presented to faculty members in education who seek to integrate undergraduate research into a course, either designing a new, research-infused course or redesigning an existing course to include a substantial undergraduate research component.