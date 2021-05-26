Miranda Lambert sings karaoke with husband at soft opening of her soon-to-be-opened Nashville bar

Last week, the country superstar Miranda Lambert got together with two of her songwriting partners, fellow Texans and Nashville-insider types Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, to release the intentionally stripped-down and lo-fi album The Marfa Tapes. On that record, the three of them recorded outside, with an acoustic guitar and a single microphone, laying down newly-written songs in single takes. It’s a very cool experiment from a popular and long-established artist who is still clearly finding new ways to use her voice.