Four Staff Excellence Awards are given each spring semester to recognize non-teaching staff members whose job performance exceeded the customary standards or who exhibited outstanding skill or dedication while performing special projects during the preceding calendar year. An award will be given to one staff member in each of four categories: Commitment to Excellence, Excellence in Customer Service, Excellence in Innovation and Excellence in Leadership. The Rowan Award recognizes a staff member who has gone above and beyond the call of duty in carrying out a major project during the last academic year.