UNICEF announces an international conference on child rights in Batumi, Georgia
Batumi, Georgia, 27 May 2021 – The international conference dedicated to the incorporation of child rights into university education programmes and curricula will be held in the first week of October in Batumi. The announcement was made today in Batumi by the organizers of the conference – UNICEF Georgia, Batumi Shota Rustaveli State University, and the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Sport of Adjara Autonomous Republic.